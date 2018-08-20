Subscribe for 33¢ / day

August 9, 1935—August 15, 2018

Joan Shannon Goodwin Bauman passed away peacefully in Gooding, Idaho on Wednesday, August 15th 2018 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 9th 1935 in Hayward, Wisconsin to Vernon and Violet Goodwin.

She is survived by her children Larry (Marlene) Bauman, Becky (Drew) Galbraith, Debby (Dennis) Turner, Ken (Rae) Bauman, and Rick Bauman; 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

At the tender age of 4 years old, Joan lost her hearing due to complications from spinal meningitis. In 1945, when Joan was 10 years old she and her family moved to Ogden, Utah with a caravan of 4 to 5 families. She attended Ogden Utah School for the Deaf for one year and in the spring of 1947, her family then moved to Gooding, Idaho, where her parents operated the Riverside Dairy. Joan attended Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind in Gooding for eight years and starting her freshman year loved living in the dorms and would visit her family on the weekends. From 1955 to 1956 she attended Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. and there she met her beloved husband, Glenn, whom she married June 1, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple.

She worked as a cottage mother at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind and later worked side by side with her husband at 303 Commercial Printing. Joan loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and served many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mom was an inspiration to all of us. She loved nature, politics, gardening, canning, and crocheted many afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was truly a creative and noble soul whose hands were a gift to all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her. Her legacy lives on and she will be dearly missed.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A special thanks goes to those who helped her pass peacefully.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening August 23, 2018 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.

To share a memory of Joan or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Joan Shannon Goodwin Bauman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments