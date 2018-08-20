August 9, 1935—August 15, 2018
Joan Shannon Goodwin Bauman passed away peacefully in Gooding, Idaho on Wednesday, August 15th 2018 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 9th 1935 in Hayward, Wisconsin to Vernon and Violet Goodwin.
She is survived by her children Larry (Marlene) Bauman, Becky (Drew) Galbraith, Debby (Dennis) Turner, Ken (Rae) Bauman, and Rick Bauman; 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
At the tender age of 4 years old, Joan lost her hearing due to complications from spinal meningitis. In 1945, when Joan was 10 years old she and her family moved to Ogden, Utah with a caravan of 4 to 5 families. She attended Ogden Utah School for the Deaf for one year and in the spring of 1947, her family then moved to Gooding, Idaho, where her parents operated the Riverside Dairy. Joan attended Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind in Gooding for eight years and starting her freshman year loved living in the dorms and would visit her family on the weekends. From 1955 to 1956 she attended Gallaudet University in Washington D.C. and there she met her beloved husband, Glenn, whom she married June 1, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple.
She worked as a cottage mother at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind and later worked side by side with her husband at 303 Commercial Printing. Joan loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and served many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mom was an inspiration to all of us. She loved nature, politics, gardening, canning, and crocheted many afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was truly a creative and noble soul whose hands were a gift to all who had the honor and privilege of knowing her. Her legacy lives on and she will be dearly missed.
A special thanks goes to those who helped her pass peacefully.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening August 23, 2018 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.
To share a memory of Joan or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.