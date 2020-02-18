July 1, 1932—February 9, 2020
“Behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.” – Mitch Albom
The story for Debby Robinette, Terry Keegan, and Glenn Robinette, children of Joan Holland Robinette, began with Joan’s birth on July 1, 1932 to Frank and Maude Holland in Lewisport, Kentucky. The second of four children, surviving sibling are Doris Turner (Minnesota), Franki Brinkman (Utah), and John Holland (Eden).
Her family moved to Eden/Hazelton area to farm when Joan was a toddler. While growing up there and attending school Joan made many close lifelong friends.
On April 13, 1951, Joan eloped with Fred E. Robinette Jr. In the early 1960’s, they bought a home in Twin Falls where they spent 49 years creating heaven on earth. Joan continued the gardening after Fred’s passing in 2009.
Joan graduated from CSI’s first nursing program. Her nursing career started as a floor nurse and soon after she became a surgical nurse. The surgical crew along with many doctors became her second family.
Joan tended to her yard with heart and sweat. Her other passion was cooking- there was always enough for anyone who stopped by. She expressed her creative self through sewing and crafting.
Joan’s chapter of the story concluded on Feb. 9, 2020. She was released from her earthly body on the beams of the full moon.
Her story continues with her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Entwined in her story are Twiggy, Toby, and Cappy – her 4-legged companions.
Love and thanks to Sharon. Your friendship and care of Mom and family at the hospital was greatly appreciated.
Her family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Dr. McKain, Dr. Workman, and Dr. McComas. Thank you to the St. Luke’s second floor nursing staff. Julie, Kaleb, and Stephanie- thank you with words that are hard to express.
