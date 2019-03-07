Try 3 months for $3

January 10, 1938—March 3, 2019

Joan Lee Walton was born January 10, 1938.

Joan passed away peacefully March 3, 2019.

A viewing will be held Monday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church.

You can leave condolences for the family at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

