January 10, 1938—March 3, 2019
Joan Lee Walton was born January 10, 1938.
Joan passed away peacefully March 3, 2019.
A viewing will be held Monday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church.
You can leave condolences for the family at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
