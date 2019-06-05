January 7, 1947—June 3, 2019
Joan K. Parr peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, June 3, 2019. The serenity of her passing matched the serenity of Snake River flowing outside her bedroom window. She gracefully surrendered to the cancer she originally treated four years ago.
Joan was born on January 7, 1947 to E. C. and Margaret Kelly. Her family lived in the San Francisco Bay area during her youth. Moving into the country at age ten allowed to her participate in 4-H. Her passion for the 4-H program was evident her entire life.
Joan and Wes met while attending California State Polytechnic University. They were married in 1969 and Joan was dragged kicking and fighting back to Idaho so Wes could farm with his dad. In 1970, she was hired by the University of Idaho Extension in Cassia County to serve as the Home Economist. Joan quickly learned to love the Extension Homemakers but her passion was with 4-H youth. Former leaders and 4-H youth are in touch with Joan today. It has been said that if Joan was cut she would ‘Bleed green”.
Food Safety was another area in which Joan had great interest and expertise. She presented numerous educational programs in her “white lab coat” mode. Wes was always grateful he didn’t have a “use by date”.
During Joans’ 34 years with the UI she earned her Masters Degree, was acting Foods and Nutrition Specialist, facilitated establishing the Caldwell Food Technology Center and finished her career as interim District III Extension Director. She received numerous awards and citations throughout her career. Two of her most cherished were: her and Wes being asked to serve as the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals and being chosen “Grandmother of the Year” in Minidoka County.
In the summer of 1982, Joan accepted the Lord as her personal savior and started her walk with God. When confronted with news her life was coming to an end, she accepted it with a level of grace and character that inspired everyone around her.
Joan is survived by her loving husband Wes, sister-in-law Joanna Charboneau, sister-in-law Linda Kelly, nephews Devan, Ryan, Jordan(Josie) and their twins, great nephew Von and great niece Bridget. She is preceded in death by her parents E.C. & Margret Kelly, brother Kent and brother-in-law Dan Charboneau.
Joan would like to thank her family, friends, church family and Hospice Visions for all their love and support.
Joan and family have requested no prior viewing. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the First Christian, Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert. The family suggest, in lieu of flowers a donation be made to either the Cassia or Minidoka County 4-H programs or to the Paul Congregational Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
