December 8, 1931—December 10, 2019
Joan Dixon age 88 passed peacefully Tuesday evening in her home. Joan was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Fred and Pearl Bain. She graduated from High School and married the love of her life Melvin Dixon.
Joan was born Elma Joan Bain and raised in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Joan was one of eleven siblings. It was there she met and married Melvin Dixon who truly was the love of her life. Most of the first 9 years together were spent in Mt Vernon except for a short time spent in Seminole, Oklahoma. The family moved to Southern Idaho in January of 1958 in search of employment.
Joan was employed at Sears Roebuck and Company for over 33 years. When she retired from Sears she went on to start a new endeavor with Melvin by owning and operating Dixon Welding Supply.
Joan has been an active member of the Women of the Moose organization for almost 50 years. She held many positions over the years. She actively recruited membership to support the many Moose charities.
Joan’s love and her pride were fierce for her family. There were many more she loved and claimed that called her “Mom”, “Grandma” and “Aunt Jo”. Joan’s family traditions were strong. She loved celebrating the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas being her favorite. Her Christmas Eve celebrations were spectacular and her camping and hunting “family expeditions” were always eventful. She always brought the food and fun.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Melvin Dixon, her parents, six siblings, her son Rick Dixon, and her granddaughter Jenna Marie Dixon.
Joan is survived by her brothers, Hugh Leroy Bain of Florida and Thomas Bain of Ohio; her sisters, Ueldean Cralley and Laura Bell Leffler of Illinois; her daughter Joanna (Gary) Craven of Twin Falls, Idaho; sons Jim (Jean) Dixon of Lolo, Montana and Leroy (Karolyn) Scantlin of Jerome, Idaho. Three children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, a plethora nieces and nephews.
A special time for sharing with family and friends, celebrating Joan’s life will be held at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The funeral service will be at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. with grave side to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
