Obituary: Joan Creamer

She was born December 9, 1930, in Axtell, Kansas, to Albert and Marie Theresa Walters Wullschleger. She spent her childhood in Kansas, later moving to Twin Falls, Idaho, with her parents. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1948. She attended Marylhurst College in Oregon. Returning to Twin Falls after college, she married Wesley Creamer on June 14, 1951. They made their home in Twin Falls, and their union was blessed with four children. They moved to Rupert, Idaho, in 1963, where she resided until her death.

One of Joan’s greatest joys in life was her family. She dedicated her life to being a wife and mother, and later, became a staunch supporter of her grandchildren in all of their activities. Every fall, she canned and froze produce from Wes’s large garden that the family and neighbors enjoyed year-round. She also enjoyed doing needlework and stitched many beautiful quilt tops and wall hangings. She was an avid scrapbooker and produced dozens of albums chronicling the lives of her family. In early years, she worked for Dr. Davis as a secretary, lab and x-ray technician, as the memorial director for the Idaho Youth Ranch, and as a substitute teacher. She and Wes took the opportunity to travel later in life, touring may different historical sites in the United States. She also loved to read and passed that love on to her children.