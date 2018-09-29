Obituary: Jo Beth Hawkins

March 5, 1948 – September 24, 2018
Jo was born March 5, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa to Harry L. and Billye H. Brown. Jo was raised in Moline, Illinois and later moved with her family to Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita Heights High School and attended Wichita State University pursuing an education in psychology.
In 1974 she met and married the love of her life Jimmy D. Hawkins. They moved to Denver, Colorado in 1976 and found employment in the restaurant industries. In 1979 they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho due to her father being ill. She later opened her arms graciously and became a mother to two wonderful children Alicia and Megan Hawkins.
Jo found her true calling in healthcare and mentoring. She started as an EKG technician and progressed her career to become a Registered Respiratory Therapist and Certified Case Manager in discharge planning. She was employed at a few local hospitals, and finally called St. Benedict’s Family Medical Center and St. Luke’s in Jerome her home. She took a hiatus from work and partially retired in 2014, after a close family friend passed away. At this time Jo and Jim traveled the country to visit friends and family scattered across the country. She officially retired in 2017.
She loved doing any and all activities with her family and friends, she enjoyed many outdoor activities. She was also an avid golfer and loved golfing at Ranch 93. She loved to travel and enjoyed new adventures whenever she could. She was always in pursuit of a great tan line especially the elusive Chaco tan on her feet.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters, Megan Hawkins and Alicia Hawkins of Twin Falls; brother and niece Lee and Leah Brown of Henderson, Nevada; brother and nephew, Dale and Jamie Brown of Wichita, Kansas.
She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends made over the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Saturday, October 6, 2018, 11:00am at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho 83338 with viewing one hour prior to service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jo’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
