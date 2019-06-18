September 28, 1939—June 15, 2019
Jo Anna (Anderson) Hoskins passed away peacefully at her home, Ashley Manor, in Jerome surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mom was born September 28, 1939 in Logan, Utah to Peter and Anna Anderson. She was raised in Hyrum, UT, the 12th child of 13.
Mom married Earl Stonebrink and to this union was born Sandy, Norman, Larry and Arnold. They later divorced. Mom later married Gary Hoskins, Sr and to this union was born Kelly, Gary Jr., and Kim.
Mom moved west where her and Earl briefly resided in Vancouver, WA and then settled in Newberg, OR. After Mom married Gary Sr. they lived in Corvallis, OR for a short time before moving to Hyrum, UT. Then onto Burley, ID and finally settled in Hazelton, ID. Mom was a mastered seamstress. She worked for Roma Kimball in Hazelton making custom drapes for many years. Later on Mom owned her own drapery shop. She also made custom clothing with the queening outfits for her granddaughters being her proudest creations.
Mom loved our country’s military and was very proud of all her grandkids that served the country. Mom loved her family and loved having them over to her house for any occasion. Rest assured your belly was going to be full when you left.
Mom is survived by her sons: Larry (Charity) Stonebrink, Arnold (Penni) Stonebrink and Gary (Amy) Hoskins. Daughters Kelly (George) Hoskins, Kim (Gary) Cornwell and son-in-law Ron Lewis. Sisters Jean and Carma. Brother Harold as well as 41 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Gary Sr, daughter Sandy Lewis and son Norman Stonebrink, as well as her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kenn Burnham of Harrison Hope Hospice and the staff at Ashley Manor Jerome.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hazelton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Private Inurnment will follow at a later date at the Hazelton Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
