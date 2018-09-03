Oct. 24, 1936—Aug. 25, 2018
Jimmy O Kimbrough, 81, of Olympia, passed away on 25 August 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho, he was residing in Jackson Idaho for one year.
Jim was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Ruby B Floyd and Kenneth O Kimbrough on 24 October 1936. He married Irmgard Goldgrabe on 8 March 1958 in Germany. Jim was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army for 20 years.
Jim is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 40 years, Irmgard Goldgrabe of Ulm Germany, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and two son in laws.
Jim Kimbrough is survived by his 5 children Irmgard (Mockey) and her husband Gary Rasmussen, Virginia Callahan, Michelle Kimbrough, Wilbert and his wife Maria Kimbrough and Gerlinda Murray also 18 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank all the doctor’s and staff at Minidoka Hospital, Country Care Nursing Home and St Luke Hospital for all they have done.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.