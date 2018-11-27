May 6, 1944 - November 16, 2018
Jimmy L. Nice, a 74 year old resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters on November 16, 2018, after a long battle with esophageal cancer, his fourth time with cancer, to return home to his eternal home.
He was born in Filer, Idaho, on May 6, 1944, the 5th of 9 children born to Herman Henry Nice and Ethel Mae Roth. He graduated from Filer High School in 1963, joined the National Guard before graduating, and served for over 6 years for the National Guard with honors.
He met the love of his life, Claire Leola Andersen, and they were married July 3, 1969. He was a father to three children Machelle Anne Nice-Larson, Truli Kristina Nice and Jim Junior Nice.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking family and friends out on his boat, teaching many how to water ski. He was a great example of service to others, served as high priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, Sunday School teacher and various callings. He was most known as director of the Twin Falls County Parks for 26 years, developing such parks as Centennial Park, Rock Creek Park, Murtaugh Park, etc., and was also a truck driver.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Claire Leola Nice of Twin Falls, Idaho, his daughters Machelle Anne Nice-Larson of Twin Falls, Truli Kristina Nice of Boise, and son Jim Junior Nice of Boise. Grandchildren Ashley Serrano (Alex), Chaz Larson, Joshua Jim Larson, Sariah Larson, Miranda Lahn, Tavian Larson-Robertson, and great grandchildren Alexis Serrano, Adrian Serrano, and Damon Secreto. He is also survived by his siblings Bette Wilson, twin sister Jean Franklin and Tony Nice. He was predeceased in death by his parents, his siblings Jerry Nice, Albert Nice, Russell Nice, Cecil Nice and Virginia Parker, and his grandchildren Ian Nice, twins Justin and Spencer Nice, and Raquel Nice.
The funeral will be held on Friday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Elizabeth in Twin Falls. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Parke's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
