Obituary: Jimmie Donald Rupert

January 2, 1940—March 29, 2019
Jimmie Donald Rupert, 79, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away March 29, 2019. He was the second of five children, born January 2, 1940, to parents James & Edith Rupert. Jimmie was the winner of the first annual North Side News Baby Derby as the first baby born that year.
He graduated from Jerome High School in 1958 and joined the National Guard soon after. He later attended Steven-Henager’s Business College in Salt Lake City, UT. After graduation, Jimmie worked at various jobs until settling into what would become a life long career at Producer’s Livestock Marketing Association. He retired from there in 2002 and focused all of his energies on the third generation family ranch.
In 1964, he married the love of his life, Kathryn Bartholomew. Together they raised three lovely children, along with countless dogs, cats, cows, horses, and various other livestock. Jimmie farmed the land, growing crops including corn, beans, wheat, alfalfa and pasture for the cattle. His hobbies, when not working the ranch, included hunting, fishing, team-roping, rodeo’s, as well as racing Quarter Horses. Later in life, Jim endeavored with his son Jeff to raise rodeo bucking bulls.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his older sister, Barbara; and younger brother, Gary.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy;daughter, Julie (Larry) Kimball; son, Jeff (Jamie) Rupert; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Snyder; brother, Richard (Sandra) Rupert; and sister, Launa Rupert; as well as grandchildren, Hadley, Jarrett, and Jacie Kimball; Reiney & baby Rupert; Gabriel and Cailyn Snyder.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with burial following at Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jimmie’s name to Jerome County 4-H Leader’s Council or the Jerome High School Rodeo Club.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
