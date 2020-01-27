Obituary: Jim Walker

August 1, 1932—January 21, 2020
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Jim Walker’s ticker ticked its last tock at the ripe old age of 87.
Jim was born August 1, 1932, in Casa Grande, Arizona to Willard and Jewel Walker. At the age of six, Jim, his younger sister Betty and his parents moved to Grass Valley, California where Jim adopted any abandoned or sick animals, made lifelong friends and would eventually graduate from high school. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State College after a brief stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, JoAn, in 1953, and they raised their sons, Jimmie and Jerry, and daughter, Jeana. Jim, with his “can do” entrepreneurial spirit, started and built many successful companies; most notable were Walker Precast in Sacramento, California and Walker Sand and Gravel in Bellevue, Idaho.
Jim had a passion for animals that led him into ranching, quarter horse breeding and racing, mule packing, wagon training, and hunting throughout his life. He loved sharing these pursuits with friends, family, and any drifter along the trail.
With his infectious laugh and positive attitude, Jim made lasting friendships everywhere he went. He was famous for his long-winded stories, his firm handshake, and his comedic one-liners. He was a father figure to more than his own children and was dearly loved by many.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Walker, and daughter, Jeana Kepner. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, JoAn; his sister Betty Monroe; his son Jim Walker (Kathy); his grandsons Brad (Anaya) Walker, Kyle Walker, and Chris Kepner; and his beloved great-grandsons, Torin and Anders Ole Walker.
All friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Jim’s life at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at The Mint, 116 South Main Street, Hailey, Idaho 83333. Let’s send this old cowpoke off into the sunset with any thoughts or fond memories you would like to share.
Please share a memory, story, photo and light a candle at: www.woodriverchapel.com
