Obituary: Jim Ingmire

February 6, 1964—July 11, 2019
Jim Ingmire is now healed and spending eternity in heaven with his Lord.
Jim was born on Feb. 6, 1964 to Edward and Barbara Ingmire and left us on July 11, 2019 suddenly at his home in Twin Falls.
He was born and raised in American Falls where he attended school and graduated from American Falls High School.
He attended the Assembly of God and was active in the youth group.
Jim worked at Cardinal Market for 20 years and started there at the age of 15.
He felt the call of God on his life and after 20 years of working at Cardinal he left and began working for Chi Alpha Campus Ministry. He began his ministry at ISU in 1995 and ministered there until 2004.
In 2004 Jim and his new wife Kerry moved to Twin Falls and although it was to be for just a year they have been there ever since. Jim has had a very profitable ministry and was loved by students and faculty.
Jim married the love of his life on July 10, 2004, Kerry Peek. They spent these last 15 years in Twin Falls, where Kerry was certainly Jims’ help mate. Jim and Kerry saw many lives changed and the history of his work will live on.
Jim is preceded in death by his father Edward Ingmire, stepfather Myron McKinnis, and his mother Barbara McKinnis. Jim is survived by his wife Kerry, his twin sister Jeannie VanSell (Mike), sister Florence Kelso, sister Susan Isaak (Steve), brother Lynn Kelso (Shirley). Jim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service times and places are as follows:
Memorial Service Wednesday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Full Life Family Church; 189 Locust St. N, Twin Falls.
Visitation Thursday July 18, 6:30 to 8:00 at Davis Rose Mortuary; 170 Idaho St. American Falls.
Funeral Service Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. with a visitation at 9 a.m., at the American Falls Community Church, 745 Bennett Ave. American Falls
Interment follows service at Falls View Cemetery.
PowerHouse Christian Fellowship is setting up an account for Kerry Ingmire to help with her needs and Jim’s medical and final expenses. Powerhouse Address is Box 467 AF 82311. Or choose the: Online giving option www.phcf.generush.org Choose “offering” in drop down menu, follow prompts, leave note: “Jim Ingmire”.
