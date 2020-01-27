Obituary: Jill Anne Thompson

May 10, 1946—January 25, 2020
Jill Anne Thompson passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the age of 73.
Jill was born in Wendell, Idaho on May 10th, 1946 to Max and Anne Fuller. She spent her early years helping to raise her siblings and working in the family grocery store in Jerome, Idaho. She graduated from Jerome High School in 1964. Shortly following her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Cleon P. Thompson. They were happily married for 54 years.
Jill enjoyed spending time with her sweetheart, children and grandchildren. She loved going out to dinner with her friends and playing card games every Saturday night. She especially loved preparing large meals for her family for holidays and family gatherings.
Her love of preparing meals for her family led to her lifelong career of preparing meals for the Kimberly School District. After 38 years she retired and began her new adventure gardening in her new beautiful yard in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jill is lovingly remembered by her husband Cleon, her children; Dan (Paul) Thompson, Brian (Robyn) Thompson, and Mark (Lisa) Thompson. She is also remembered fondly by her 10 grandchildren and her siblings Barbara Ritter and Pat Fuller.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be left at demaraysjerome.com
