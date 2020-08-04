Obituary: Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez

Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez

Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez passed away peacefully on the morning of August 2nd, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jesse was born on December 24, 1934 in Genoa, Texas to Jose and Guadalupe Rodriguez. Jesse was married to his loving wife of 56 years, Antonia Garcia on August 1st, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Burley, Idaho where they started a family. Together they had eight children, 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. After his retirement from C&Y Simplot Farms, he and Antonia settled in Heyburn, Idaho. Retirement didn't agree with him and he went back to truck driving until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed visiting with friends, watching old westerns, and was active in his church. He also loved gardening and was able to enjoy a tomato from his garden in his last days. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone down on their luck and will be missed by all who knew him.