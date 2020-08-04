Obituary: Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez

Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez
December 24, 1934 ~ August 2nd, 2020
Jesus (Jesse) Torrez Rodriguez passed away peacefully on the morning of August 2nd, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jesse was born on December 24, 1934 in Genoa, Texas to Jose and Guadalupe Rodriguez. Jesse was married to his loving wife of 56 years, Antonia Garcia on August 1st, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Burley, Idaho where they started a family. Together they had eight children, 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. After his retirement from C&Y Simplot Farms, he and Antonia settled in Heyburn, Idaho. Retirement didn't agree with him and he went back to truck driving until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed visiting with friends, watching old westerns, and was active in his church. He also loved gardening and was able to enjoy a tomato from his garden in his last days. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone down on their luck and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Christine Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez (Mer), Ruben Rodriguez, Rachel Rodriguez (Doug), Norma Zimmerman (Tim), Jesse Rodriguez (Heidi), Cynthia Guerrero (Jose), and Jessica Ramirez (Robert) and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, four brothers, one sister, and three grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and Shayne Stewart (granddaughter).
A private family Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, at Grace Church in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A private family viewing will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24 in Rupert. Due to Covid 19, we ask that anyone attending services practice social distancing and wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.