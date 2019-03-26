Obituary: Jessie Lynn Otton

August 16, 1992—February 16, 2019
Jessie was one of the best friends anyone could ask for... always there, always understanding and always with a heart full of hope and love. When she was around you could count on hearing honesty and nothing was ever sugar coated, that’s what made her Jessie. Without the warmth of her love and the brightness of her smile the world became a little colder and a little dimmer. She is survived by her son’s Tyler and Tyson, her fiance Mattew Boykin, and her step daughters Mia and Ava, her mother Shannon Otton and stepfather Randy Coonce, her slightly older sister Kara and little sister Delta Otton and two younger brothers Richard and Able Otton. And many nephews, nieces, friends and family. She will be greeted in heaven by her Daddy Richard Otton Sr., older brothers Jason Mead and James Maddox, grandparents Sam Otton, Bill and Della Mead.
