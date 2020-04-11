Obituary: Jessie LaVerne (Hamilton) Lingnaw

December 29, 1920—March 13, 2020
Jessie LaVerne (Hamilton) Lingnaw, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020, after 99 years of a rich and fulfilling life.
Jessie was born in Langford, S.D. on Dec. 29, 1920 and moved to Twin Falls in her teens. There she met and married Linard Lingnaw. Of that union two sons were born, Richard Hamilton (deceased) (Nedra) and James Lewis (Patti) of Lake Tapps, Wash.
Jessie is well known in the community for her sewing, her love of gardening, helping special needs children to swim at the YMCA. She was a very good bridge player and knitted over 300 caps for newborns at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, a son and three sisters.
Jessie has five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
We would like to thank all the people that where so kind to help our mom stay in her home by herself for 28 years.
At Jessie’s request no services will be held.
