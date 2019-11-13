December 29, 1920—November 12, 2019
BURLEY – Jesse Fredrick Moses, a 98-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home in Burley.
Jesse was born Dec. 29, 1920, in Ogden, Utah, to David Courtney and Elizabeth Winifred Bruerton Moses; the fifth of eight children. The family moved to Salt Lake City early in his life and, in 1931, moved to Wapello, Idaho. They later moved to Blackfoot, with Jesse graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1939. He went on to machinist school at Idaho State Technical College in Pocatello.
On May 11, 1942, Jesse married Cherril Wheeler in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple was blessed with five children.
Soon after their marriage, Jesse enlisted in the Army Air Corps and had training as a radio operator, pilot and, finally, as a bombardier in the B-24. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and assigned to fly missions from Italy. His plane was shot down over Hungary in December, 1944. He was wounded and imprisoned at Stalag Luft I until the end of the war.
Jesse graduated from Utah State Agricultural College with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1949. He was employed by The Utah-Idaho Sugar Company in Chinook, Montana. After closure of the sugar factory, the family returned to Blackfoot where Jesse worked for the Clark Kesler Motor Company in the early ‘50s. In 1954, Jesse taught high school in Downey, Idaho, before homesteading north of Paul, Idaho. After moving the family to Paul, Jesse taught one year at Burley, and then transferred to Minico High at Rupert, while farming the 125-acre homestead. The farm was not a success (except in teaching his children to work) but he continued to teach at Minico until his retirement in 1985. From 1963 to 1966, he attended Michigan College of Mining and Technology and Colorado College during the summers, obtaining a Masters of Education degree in 1966. While teaching, he maintained a small construction business to supplement the family’s income and became well known for designing, remodeling and building homes in Southern Idaho. After retirement, he continued this work until finally giving it up around the age of 72.
Jesse was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his adult life, serving as a counselor in the bishopric, ward clerk, and many other callings. From 1993 to 1995, he and Cherril served in the Las Vegas Nevada Mission, making many new friends and acquaintances.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; all but one of his siblings; one son, Dennis Moses; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Moses. He is survived by his wife Cherril, son Austin (Bonnie), daughter Charlene (Gene) Day, son Bryan (Rita), and daughter Debra Ann (Jerry) Anderson; 25 grandchildren, and 83 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 4th Ward, located at 515 E. 16th St., with Bishop Mark Dallon officiating. A graveside service will be held later that afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Moreland Cemetery in Moreland, Idaho.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church.
