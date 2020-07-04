Obituary: Jesse Frank Morgan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 21, 1935—June 28, 2020

Jesse Frank Morgan, returned to live with his Heavenly Father on June 28th, 2020, Jesse was 85 at the time of his passing.

Jesse was born to Richard and Stella Morgan in Willow Springs Missouri on Jan 21, 1935. Surprised doctors from the beginning when they found out he was a twin. His parents loaded up their family and moved to Buhl Idaho March of 1935 to start farming sugar beets and potatoes. Jesse was raised on various farms throughout Buhl, Castleford and Filer later graduating from Filer High School and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho studying body and fender school.

After Graduation Jesse worked at a couple body shops in Twin Falls before moving to Redwood City, CA to open his own body and fender shop. He would eventually meet his wife of 54 years Barbara. They had 3 children in the Bay Area of California. They later moved back to Buhl after all their children had grown where he worked a couple body shops before his retirement.

Jesse was an avid NASCAR fan watching every race with his favorite hat, he also enjoyed snowmobiling and taking his grandchildren fishing. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time camping and hiking.