Obituary: Jesse Frank Morgan

January 21, 1935—June 28, 2020
Jesse Frank Morgan, returned to live with his Heavenly Father on June 28th, 2020, Jesse was 85 at the time of his passing.
Jesse was born to Richard and Stella Morgan in Willow Springs Missouri on Jan 21, 1935. Surprised doctors from the beginning when they found out he was a twin. His parents loaded up their family and moved to Buhl Idaho March of 1935 to start farming sugar beets and potatoes. Jesse was raised on various farms throughout Buhl, Castleford and Filer later graduating from Filer High School and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho studying body and fender school.
After Graduation Jesse worked at a couple body shops in Twin Falls before moving to Redwood City, CA to open his own body and fender shop. He would eventually meet his wife of 54 years Barbara. They had 3 children in the Bay Area of California. They later moved back to Buhl after all their children had grown where he worked a couple body shops before his retirement.
Jesse was an avid NASCAR fan watching every race with his favorite hat, he also enjoyed snowmobiling and taking his grandchildren fishing. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time camping and hiking.
Jesse was a very attentive and loving spouse, spending several years caring for the love of his life until her passing in May, 2013.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Stella Morgan, his wife of 54 years Barbara Morgan, sister Louise Hansen and grandson Joshua Holman. He is survived by his twin brother Richard Morgan Jr., children Alice (Rob) Nelson, Linda (Rick) Morse, Dennis (Shannon) Morgan, 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
There will be a private family graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the woodland retirement facility in Buhl for caring for Jesse in the last years of his life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.