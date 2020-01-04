February 28, 1941—December 29, 2019
Jerry William Hafer, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, with his daughter by his side.
Born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Feb. 28, 1941, to Marion Scott and Annie Lorena “Irene” Hafer, and 5 minutes after his twin sister and best friend, Jane Lucille. Jerry lived in the Twin Falls area through second grade then transferred to Jerome after his family purchased an 80-acre farm south of town. He attended Canyonside Country School 3rd through 6th grade and then Jerome Junior High, 7th through 9th. HIs parents then sold the farm and relocated back to Twin Falls where he attended and graduated from Twin Falls High School.
During his High School years he spent the summers and Saturdays working with his father and two brothers, Bud and Ted, doing construction and carpentry. This is when he learned the basics of building. Jerry continued down this path for over 50 years but only as a second profession. He joined the Twin Falls Fire Department in 1967, where he dedicated 25 years of his life to service. He worked his way up the ladder and retired as Battalion Chief in 1992 at the age of 51. His strong work ethic and desire to do for others was unparalleled. He was an incredibly kind and giving man but also had a bit of a stubborn side. There was the right way, the wrong way and the Hafer way.
It was during his high school years that he became interested in cars. He would use the money earned from working with the Hafer men to purchase 3 different cars in a span of three years. A 1948 Ford 2-door coup, a 1951 Ford 2-door coup and a 1952 Mercury hard top. The love for cars continued throughout his life as he purchased and restored countless beauties with his favorite being a 1955 Chevy Belair. This classic treasure was gifted to his grandson, Jordan, with whom he had immense love for and shared an incredible bond.
Jerry is survived by his children, Eric Douglas Hafer of Salt Lake City, UT, and Jan Camille Hafer of Ketchum, Idaho. His stepchildren, Kim Kincaid of Boise, Idaho and Brandon Markham (Jacci) of Nampa, Idaho. One grandson, Jordan Mayle of Hailey Idaho and five step grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Russell of Salt Lake City, Utah and Marjorie Jensen of Buhl, Idaho and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bud Hafer and Ted Hafer, three sisters, Betty Reinke, Virginia Thaemert, twin sister Jane Canfield and his son, Shawn LaMar Hafer.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Twin Falls Reformed Church—1631 Grandview Drive North. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Wood River Valley, who played an intricate roll in his final months. PO Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340. www.hpcwrv.orgOr to the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho or to Act. ALZ.org
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
