Jerry Staker, 82 of Heyburn passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at his home. Sadly my sister and I were not informed of our fathers passing until I received a letter on July 14, too late to pay our last respects with relatives and his friends. I would also like to share that Jerry is survived by, his oldest daughters, Diane Staker McGill, Cheri Staker and his additional grandchildren Jesse, Kimberly, Amanda, Brean McGill, Demi Manning Ebert and Chelbie Manning and his great grandchildren Bennett, Harper, Olivia McGill, David Jr. and Steven Taylor. May our Father rest in peace.

