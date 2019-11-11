Jerry Sabala passed away peacefully in his own home Friday Nov 8, 2019 with his loving wife Jo Ann by his side. Jerry and Jo Ann had just celebrated their 47th anniversary on Nov 6, 2019.
Jerry spent 45 years teaching, coaching, and loving generations of children from Gooding and Dietrich Idaho. Jerry was a true sports fan! He loved following the high school games scores and achievements of all the children he coached and mentored.
During his summers Jerry served many years firefighting with the Shoshone BLM fire district.
Jerry had the softest most compassionate heart for animals. He had many pets over the years that were lucky to be his children. But it didn’t stop there. Jerry also fostered hundreds of stray animals in the neighborhood and made sure they were loved petted and fed every day.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Louise Sabala.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jo Ann Sabala, his brothers Jim Sabala and John Sabala. Brother and sister-in-law Kelly and Linda Feil, niece and nephews Christopher Feil, Brandon Feil and Chelsea Feil.
A special thanks to Boyd and Joyce King for their endless help.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Meridian Road. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that you please make donations to Idaho Humane Society, 4775 W. Dorman St. Boise, ID 83705.
