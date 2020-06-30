Obituary: Jerry McGregor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 6, 1954—June 25, 2020

Jerry McGregor, 66, of Rupert passed away June 25, 2020 from a sudden and unexpected heart attack. He was born May 6, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald and Leola McGregor. In his early years, Jerry was an Army brat having moved around to several different bases including Ft. Benning (Georgia), Ft. Ord (California) and Hawaii. At the age of 8, his family settled in Paul, ID following the death of his father in the Vietnam War. He went on to attend schools in Paul and Minico High School.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart Sylvia Kraus on December 27, 1974 in Paul during a blizzard. They went on to be married for 45 years and were blessed with 2 sons, Shane and Nathan.

Jerry went on to join the Army right out of high school. His service time led him to bases in Alaska and Washington. In 1976 he was honorably discharged and relocated back to Rupert to raise his family.