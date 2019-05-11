{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Loyd Engleman, age 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died peacefully with his wife of 51 years, daughters, and beloved dog Speedy by his side on May 4, 2019. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Glenn and Iris Engleman, attended Twin Falls High School, and spent four years in the Navy. In 1967 he married Joyce Emerson. They had two daughters, Julie Engleman of Olympia, WA and Joy Engleman (Erik Falat) of Portland, OR.

In 1997 his kidneys failed as a result of Polycystic Kidney Disease and he received a kidney from an anonymous organ donor. The generosity and selflessness of a heartbroken family to donate the organs of their loved one to save another person’s life was something he never took for granted. The new kidney gave him 22 extra years of life and until the very end, never failed him. We take this opportunity to thank the transplant team at the University of Utah and the organ donor.

He never gave in to his health problems and lived to spend time in the great outdoors of Southern Idaho with his family and friends, especially his nephew, Jeff Kinsey.

Jerry is survived by his wife, daughters, and sister, Glenda Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert.

Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

