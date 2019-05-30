{{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1944—May 23, 2019

Jerry “Ace” Warren, 75 of Twin Falls, died peacefully May 23, 2019, in his home with his loving wife of 54 years, Lyrene by his side.

Jerry was born on January 15, 1944 in West Plains, Missouri to Eugene and Lora Warren. He served in the US Navy, spending two years on the USS Enterprise as a member of the crash crew. On July 25, 1964, Jerry married Lyrene Adams in Twin Falls and together they founded Ace Refrigeration and Tour Ice Company in 1972 and 1977 respectively. The couple welcomed one daughter, Lisa.

Jerry & Lyrene worked to develop property in Stanley, Idaho and opened the Stanley Stop Convenience store. When not at work, Jerry loved exploring the Stanley area; he enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling during the winter. He was an avid rider and because of his extensive experience, always took the lead. He was an excellent cook, the consummate host and anytime he took on a project, always gave it 110% and expected no less of his family.

Although his health would not allow him to participate, he stayed in close contact with his grandchildren and all their adventures, as they followed in his footsteps. We miss him so much and we will hold all the memories we made as a family very close to our hearts.

Surviving Jerry is his wife Lyrene and daughter Lisa. As well as four grandchildren; Josh, Jordan, Page, and Kash and five great grandchildren; Zachary, Braeden, Genevieve, Finn, and Marley. Also surviving are his brother Glen (Isabelle), and sister Mary Lou. His parents, brother Larry, and sister Patsy preceded him in death.

We would like to thank the St Luke’s Hospice Staff for their kind, compassionate and understanding care through this difficult journey. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Jerry’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/jerry-warren.

