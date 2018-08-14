Subscribe for 33¢ / day

June 1, 1949 – July 29, 2018

Jerry Lee Jones “Joe” was born in Wendell, Idaho on June 1, 1949 and died July 29, 2018 after a long illness at the Idaho Veterans Hospital in Boise. He had a long and joyful life and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 25, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Three Island Senior Center located at 492 E. Cleveland in Glenns Ferry.

Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 No. 18th East, in Mountain Home. 208-587-0612

