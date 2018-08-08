Obituary: Jerry H Fredrickson

February 17, 1936 – August 4, 2018
Jerry H. Fredrickson, 82, passed away on August 4, at his home in the arms of his loving wife of 62 years, Nelda, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on February 17, 1936 to John and Sabina Bell (Thorne) Fredrickson. He was greeted by 2 brothers and 4 sisters and later they greeted another brother and sister. He was raised in Declo, ID until age 6, when his father’s job with the USBR moved the family to the Minidoka Dam. Jerry attended school in Acequia until the high school students were transferred from Acequia to Rupert High, at which time the curly headed kid nicknamed “Pete” became one of the “Dam” kids of Rupert High and graduated in 1954.
Jerry’s youth was spent fishing, hunting, and ice skating, and arrowhead hunting around Lake Walcott. Helping his mother and tormenting his sisters. He spent his summers working with his father learning about heavy equipment, especially how to operate a dragline. Two weeks before graduating from high school, Jerry was offered a job with the Bureau of Reclamation on the North side project. Later, he transferred with the USBR to river erosion control covering the Snake River area from Jackson Lake Dam to Milner Dam.
In high school, Jerry’s eye was caught by Nelda Povey, and after a wonderful courtship, Jerry and Nelda were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 10, 1956. This union was blessed with a daughter LaDawn, a son Jerry Devon, two more daughters, Lynette and Lanita and a son, Terry Duane. Later, Jerry and Nelda were able to adopt and invite Charles John to join the family. Over the years the Jerry Fredrickson family has grown to include 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Jerry loved and was very proud of each member of his family.
Jerry loved to be outdoors. He grew a beautiful garden every year, but he did not enjoy the squirrels that liked to nibble on his garden. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and all the wildlife and adventures that came with that.
Jerry was always creative, from his beautiful handmade wooden furniture and items that he made in his wood shop to later in life creating his own patterns for latch hook rugs and pillows. He especially enjoyed crafting with his wife, cutting aluminum cans for her aluminum can decorative chairs to tearing the fabric for her crocheted rag rugs, or polishing pop can tops for her pop top purses.
Jerry was active in the LDS Church serving in many capacities including first counselor in the bishopric and serving a 3 year mission at the employment office.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, John, Lynn, and Kenneth, one sister, Adelia, his two sons, Jerry Devon, and Charles John, his grandchildren Michael Jones, Laura Ashley Fredrickson.
Jerry is survived by his wife, his daughters, LaDawn (Kenneth) Rock, Lynette (Arthur) Hoksbergen, Lanita (Shawn) Brixey and his son, Terry Duane (Erica) Fredrickson, daughter-in-law Candy Fredrickson, plus 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His four sisters, Carol Trott, Lelia Hansen, Beth Chugg and Teresa Brandebourg bid him a fond farewell.
A viewing will be held at Hansen’s Mortuary in Rupert on Friday August 10th from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on August 11th at 11 am at the LDS Second Ward Church at 100 W 26 S in Rupert. A viewing will be held at 10 am at the church preceding the funeral services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
