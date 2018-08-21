Obituary: Jerry E. DeNaughel

HEYBURN — Jerry E. DeNaughel of Heyburn, passed away on August 18, 2018, in Boise, Idaho, at the age of 63. As patriarch of our family, Jerry was our strength and guidance through life’s struggles and hardships. He worked tirelessly to provide us with the many comforts that we enjoy. He would lift our spirits with his wit and sense of humor, and keep us on our toes with his constant light-hearted pranks. He was selfless, always mindful of others, and would endlessly surprise us with acts of service, thoughtful gifts, and special notes of love and support. In life, he relentlessly watched over his family, and it is our hope and prayer that he will continue to do so from the other side.
Jerry is survived by his wife Cheryl, of 41 years; his three daughters, Heather (Dustin) Gallup of Santa Rosa, CA, Jennifer (Colby) Manning of Watford City, ND, Melissa (Brandon) Wadsworth of Burley; son, Jeremy DeNaughel of Ketchum; mother, Nellie DeNaughel; two brothers, William (Bert) DeNaughel, Lynn DeNaughel; and six adoring grandchildren which were his pride and joy, Judah Gallup, River Gallup, Adaline Manning, Cayson Manning, Jeremiah Gould, and Brody Wadsworth.
Jerry declined a formal funeral so please join us for a Life Celebration gathering at Connor’s Cafe from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday August 24th.
Funeral home services have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
