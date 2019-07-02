December 19, 1938—June 28, 2019
Jerry DeWayne Vickers, 80, of Heyburn passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 19, 1938 to Fred Vickers and Gladys Essie Case-Vickers. Jerry grew up and attended school in Jerome. Jerry was married to Juanita Rarrick for about two years, they divorced. Later Jerry met and married Julia Ann Campbell on September 18, 1967 in Elko, Nevada, at first, they resided in Rupert, Idaho. They moved to Heyburn in 1969, to the home they built where they raised their two children Rocky and Lisa, and several dogs. Jerry and Julia were later sealed in the Boise Idaho Temple.
Jerry served eight years in the Army. Among some of his duties, he was a chauffeur at the Pentagon for officers and various elected officials. For several years Jerry owned/operated two different businesses: a sheet rock/dry wall business, and his own photography studio. He worked for the Cassia and Minidoka Counties’ Police Departments. Jerry worked for Simplot as a mechanic welder, Command Bearing, Gem Star security as security for Simplot Foods, he drove two paper routes for South Idaho Press, and before his retirement, Jerry worked several years for Cain’s 2nd avenue as their “Repo man” for their rent-to-own program.
Jerry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in various callings. He and Julia served many years as temple workers in the Boise Idaho Temple and a short time in the Twin Falls Temple.
Jerry served his community at different times with the Burley Search and Rescue and the Coroner’s office. Jerry had a very inventive mind; He could figure out different ways to make something easier to use, or to do. Jerry had a love for stock car racing, guns and reloading, photography, computers, gardening, and carpentry.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Julia Ann Campbell, his children, Rocky Vickers and Lisa (Doug) Knudson of Buhl. He is survived by his grand-children, Caleb, Isaac, Kyla, and Ian Knudson. Jerry is also survived by his brother Larry Vickers.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Van Lydegraph, his sister-in-law, Pat Vickers, his parents, Fred and Gladys Case Vickers, his grand-parents Jasper Carrol Vickers and Amanda Snyder, and his loyal trusting companions, Nipper and Tip.
Special thanks to Minidoka Home Health and Horizon Hospice for their excellent service.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Heyburn Ward located at 300 South 500 West Heyburn, Idaho. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
