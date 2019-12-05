August 5, 1949—November 23, 2019
Jerry Dennis Routh, MD of Henderson, NV passed away at home on Nov. 23, 2019 after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Jerry was born Aug. 5, 1949 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lavern and Lucille Hadachek Routh. Jerry graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1967, Stanford University in 1971 and Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975. Dr. Routh completed his specialty training in Internal Medicine at UCLA Center for the Health Sciences and his Fellowship in Cardiology at the University of Colorado Medical Center, Denver. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and in Cardiovascular Disease.
In 1980 Dr. Routh joined Cardiovascular Consultants of Nevada and served in several medical leadership positions. He was a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology serving as Governor for the Nevada State Chapter of the ACC and was a member of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. Dr. Routh served as President of the Southern Division of the American Heart Association and the AHA Nevada State Affiliate. The AHA awarded to Dr. Routh the prestigious Steve Phalen Award and the Heart of Gold Award in 1992.
Dr. Routh was married to Cheryl S. Routh, Ph.D. in 1977. They made their home in Las Vegas in 1980. They are the parents of three children, John P. Routh, Timothy L. Routh and Kristen L. Routh.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Routh served in leadership positions of Troop 848 and Pack 848 of the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the prestigious BSA Silver Beaver Award. An active member of Community Lutheran Church, Dr. Routh was honored with the Timothy Award for service. Dr. Routh was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the mountains and cycling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavern and Lucille Routh; sister Marilyn Cox; and son John P. Routh. He is survived by his wife Cheryl S. Routh; son Timothy Routh (Rebecca); daughter Kristen L. Routh; grandchildren Mackenzie Routh and Brantley Routh; his brother William C. Routh (Evelyn) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 7, 2019 at Community Lutheran Church, Las Vegas. Palm Eastern Mortuary is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas and to the Boy Scout Troop 848 Campership Fund, Community Lutheran Church, Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.