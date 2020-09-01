Obituary: Jerry Alfonso Cantu

June 13, 1945—August 22, 2020
Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr. passed away on August 22, 2020 at his home at the age of 75.
Jerry was born June 13, 1945 to Al and Ruby Cantu from Acequia Idaho, He lived his entire life in the Mini-Cassia area. Jerry attended schools in Minidoka. He enjoyed driving truck in the harvest where he met a lot of good people who became his lifelong friends.
Jerry met Rosemary Gallegos and married her on July 10, 1964. They had four children. Then later divorced. He then met Shemee Norman which she became his wife on March 26, 1995. Five years later they were blessed with a daughter.
Jerry was the oldest of 15 siblings. He enjoyed the outdoors camping, hunting, and even yard work. He would hook his trailer to his truck and head to the hills. Sublet was his favorite spot.
Jerry is survived by his children Ronnie, Jerry, Jr (Diona) Mona, Tommy (Karla) and Morningstar. His siblings Lucille, Ut David (Elaine) Az Fred (Sandra) ID. Archie (Liz) ID, Irene ID. John (Gloria) ID. Betty (Brian) AZ. Richard (Sandra) WY. Phil (Andrew) Az. Judy (Tony) ID. Marie (Brian)ID. Nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Shemee, his father Al and Ruby. His brothers Ernie and Andy, one sister Debbie and one son Tommy Ray and Grandson Dakota.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho and a Viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
