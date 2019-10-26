Obituary: Jeri Anne Vawser

February 24, 1964—October 20, 2019
Jeri Anne Vawser passed away very unexpectedly on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the South Hills in pursuit of bagging another elk. She was born on February 24, 1964 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jerry and Carol Heath.
After completing all twelve years of schooling in Kimberly, she married her high school sweetheart, Doug Vawser, on June 4, 1983. To this union, two beautiful girls were born, Misty Dawn and Megan Kay. She raised these two girls with all of the love that most people would envy. After the girls began school, Jeri Anne worked for Kurt’s Hallmark for a few years, then she joined Doug working at Gem Equipment, and then Christiansen Implement and finally Stotz Equipment for 18 years in the lawn mower shop. She recently became semi-retired and became a full time housewife. She enjoyed riding her John Deere lawn mower cutting over two acres of grass a week. Doug wasn’t allowed to touch her mowers unless the blades need sharpened. She knew more about John Deere mowers than most mechanics. You could always find her outside tending to the lawn or weeding the garden.
Recently, she took on a new hobby of raising chickens. She would talk to them like she loved every one of them while collecting their eggs. When she had to be indoors, reading a good book, making decorations with plastic canvas, and watching football were also hobbies she enjoyed. She and Doug recently purchased new ATV’s. Almost every weekend they could be found exploring the South Hills looking for a new trail that they hadn’t ridden. Then back to the camp trailer for dutch oven food and S’mores. As soon as they got back home, she would call the girls and share the stories of their adventures.
She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Doug, her daughters Misty Dawn Ludlow (Lonnie), Megan Kay Loveday (Ryan), and four grandchildren that were loved like no other, Gabriel, Adalyn, Lydia, and Lucas. She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Carol Heath and her brother Rick Heath. Jeri Anne is also survived by her mother-in-law Phyllis Vawser and her furry, four-legged companion, Piper.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and father-in-law, Dale Vawser.
No services are planned at this time. When Spring arrives next year, a family and friends gathering will be planned in the South Hills to spread some of her ashes in the place she enjoyed the most.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 537, Kimberly, ID 83341.
