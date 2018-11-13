October 16, 1976—November 10, 2018
Jennifer Patterson White, age 42, of Jerome, passed away Saturday morning, November 10, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer.
Jennifer was born October 16, 1976 in Gooding, Idaho to Rick Patterson and Rhonda Olsen Swatsell. Jennifer was a devoted wife to Todd and a loving mother to Brayden and Kaitlyn. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whether at sporting activities, hosting family get-togethers at home, camping in her favorite spot at Anderson Ranch Dam, or on the various cruises they enjoyed together. She especially loved playing games with her family, particularly Wild Canasta.
Jennifer’s other passion was teaching and working with her students and colleagues at the College of Southern Idaho, where she was the coordinator of the Early Childhood Education Labs. She loved and enjoyed the children and students she worked with there. With her desire for excellence and determination to see her students succeed, she offered valuable lessons to those she taught.
When she wasn’t busy with her students, children, or planning the next family adventure, Jennifer was also an active member of the Jerome Lions Club.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Todd Lee White, her children Brayden Micheal and Kaitlyn Leanna White, her father Rick David Patterson, mother Rhonda Olsen Swatsell, siblings Roger, Jake, TJ, and Jessica Patterson, and Jonathon and Ashley Swatsell, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the College of Southern Idaho for their love and support over the past year. Jennifer truly loved her job and the people she worked with. She was always grateful to be a part of the outstanding CSI work family and have the opportunity to teach people and help them further their careers.
A memorial service will be held at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 South Tiger Drive, Jerome, Idaho at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 17. A reception hosted by the family will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to the family will be accepted to assist with final expenses.
