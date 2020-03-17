Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Sumner
January 30, 1976—March 16, 2020

Jennifer Lynn Sumner, 44, got called home to our Heavenly family of angels on March 16, 2020 with family by her side. Jennifer was born January 30, 1976 to James and Lynn Sumner in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jennifer grew up in Rupert and graduated in 1994 from Minico High School. Jen will always be remembered by her quick wit and amazing hilarious personality from her dad. She was almost always smiling and all those around her were too. Jen dedicated her life to family and friends. She stayed with the same company more than 25 years. Family, friends or work : you could always rely on Jen. Jen loved hunting, fishing, music and all outdoors.

Jennifer is survived by her mother Lynn Sumner; sister Kim Sumner Zamora (Rudy), sister Robin (Ryan Pratt), 8 nephews, 5 nieces and very large extended family. Jen is preceded in death by her father James; her brother Joshua, her niece Arianna all grandparents and numerous family members.

Due to circumstances a private viewing will be held on March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon and private funeral services will be held at noon on March 20, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home with a public broadcast via a live feed at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com, or by going to the following link https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158448615853618

Interment will be at the Jerome cemetery at 2 p.m. following the service. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 20
Webcast of Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Rosenau Fuenral Home
2826 Addison Ave E
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Mar 20
Online Viewing
Friday, March 20, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Rosenau Fuenral Home
2826 Addison Ave E
Twin Falls, ID 83301
