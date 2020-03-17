Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Sumner

Jennifer Lynn Sumner, 44, got called home to our Heavenly family of angels on March 16, 2020 with family by her side. Jennifer was born January 30, 1976 to James and Lynn Sumner in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jennifer grew up in Rupert and graduated in 1994 from Minico High School. Jen will always be remembered by her quick wit and amazing hilarious personality from her dad. She was almost always smiling and all those around her were too. Jen dedicated her life to family and friends. She stayed with the same company more than 25 years. Family, friends or work : you could always rely on Jen. Jen loved hunting, fishing, music and all outdoors.