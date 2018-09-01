Obituary: Jeffrey Shane Marelli

December 19, 1968 – August 28, 2018
RUPERT — Jeffrey Shane Marelli, 49 year old Rupert resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at his new home. Shane was born on December 19, 1968 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Michael A. and Dixie L. Rose Marelli. He attended Taylorsville High School and graduated from West High School in 1987.
Shane studied computer systems in college and became a successful Certified Computer Tech. He worked in this field in various jobs in the Salt Lake area.
He married Meredith Simmons in Salt Lake City, Utah. To this union a daughter was born, Mackenzie Ann “Maxx” Marelli of whom he loved very much. Shane and Meredith later divorced.
Shane lived in Taylorsville, Utah until 2016 when he moved to southern California and just recently to Rupert, Idaho. Shane loved the outdoors where he liked to fish. He had an appreciation for art. He liked to work with his hands whether it was woodworking or fixing and building computers. He was a life long student, always learning and sharing his knowledge with anyone that came in contact with him.
Shane is survived by his parents, Mike and Dixie Marelli of Rupert, Idaho. His daughter Mackenzie of Salt Lake City, Utah; his two brothers Mike (Colleen) Marelli of Eugene, OR., Joe (Veronica) Marelli of Declo, ID his half sister Barbara (Joe) Wolpert of Helena MT. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Grace Church 100 North Meridian in Rupert with Pastor Travis Turner, officiating. The family will greet friends starting at 2:00 until the time of service at 3:00. Memorial Service will be live streamed by Grace Church on Facebook, please search for ‘Grace Church Rupert ID’ to view service at 3:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
