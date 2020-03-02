Obituary: Jeffrey Rolf Green

Jeff was born on May 13, 1964 in Pocatello, Idaho to Max and Millie Green. Though he had a passion for many adventures and pursuits, none rivaled the love and desire he had for spending time with his family, particularly his wife and children. Jeff was a successful businessman, coach, educator and friend. Additionally, his love for professional education and self-improvement was continually on display as he worked tirelessly to complete three master’s degrees in only a five year span. He earned a Masters of Art and Athletic Administration, Masters of Science in Special Education and finally a Master’s of Science in Education Leadership, garnishing his principal certification.

The care and compassion that Jeff had for his students was simply awe-inspiring. As teachers in Rawlins, Wyoming Jeff and his wife Tiffany persistently gave their lives to the betterment of their students and fellow teachers. In particular, Jeff served faithfully as head of the Special Needs Department. When teaching those with special needs, Jeff refused to allow the perceived societal, economical, and mental limitations of his students stand in the way of their development. Instead, he recognized and upheld the dreams of his students and their desire to thrive and to live a meaningful life. Jeff didn’t simply see people as they were, he saw them as they could be. It was from this place of admiration for human potential that Jeff found the inspiration to push his students to achieve wondrous advances in their education.