Obituary: Jeffrey Howard Jensen

Jeffrey Howard Jensen, 44, of Burley, Idaho went home to be with his Savior on August 31, 2020. He is the son of Howard Gene Jensen and Ann Child Jensen. He attended schools in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1994.
From early on as a youngster he liked to play jokes on his family and later, his friends and co-workers to get a laugh. He worked at Wal-Mart for nearly 7 years. He will be missed by all of those that knew and loved him. Jeff was an amazing and talented artist, sometimes using both hands to draw at the same time. His drawings have always been treasures to his family. He also had a soft spot for all kinds of animals taking in all kinds of strays and nursing them back to health.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved doing temple work for his ancestors and helping others with their work; and along with his mother, he attended the temple 4 times each week. He was a wonderful son to care for his parents most of his life.
He is survived by his parents, his sister, Tammy Len (Adrian) Barendregt and his favorite nephew, Jade A. Barendregt and Jade’s fiancé Cedar Bingham. And numerous cousins from both the Jensen and Child families. He was preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents.
A viewing service washeld at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 ID-24 Rupert, Idaho on Monday, September 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for friends and family. A brief gravesite service and interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8th.
The tender mercies, sympathies, condolences, and outpouring of love from this community are immeasurable that have been shown to Jeff’s family at this time. There are just too many names to mention and we would hate to leave anyone out. The kind words in texts, phone calls, and visits have been just the right things at the right time to help comfort us and bring a sense of peace. Please know that we can not repay or thank each of you enough for all you have done during our time of great loss. May the Lord give you abundant blessings for your expressions of selflessness. *Those attending any of the services are asked to practice CDC recommendations of wearing a mask and social distancing.
