Obituary: Jeffrey Howard Jensen

The tender mercies, sympathies, condolences, and outpouring of love from this community are immeasurable that have been shown to Jeff’s family at this time. There are just too many names to mention and we would hate to leave anyone out. The kind words in texts, phone calls, and visits have been just the right things at the right time to help comfort us and bring a sense of peace. Please know that we can not repay or thank each of you enough for all you have done during our time of great loss. May the Lord give you abundant blessings for your expressions of selflessness. *Those attending any of the services are asked to practice CDC recommendations of wearing a mask and social distancing.