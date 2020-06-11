Obituary: Jeffrey Gordon Long

Jeffrey Gordon Long went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 4, 2020 due to a sudden stroke. Jeff was born February 17, 1963 to James G. and Joyce Wilson Long in Ayer, Massachusetts. He attended schools in Pocatello and Boise, Idaho and then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After leaving the Navy he moved back to Idaho and met his sweetheart of 35 years, Coreena Nussbaum. They were married February 15, 1985 and were blessed with three children, Raechel, Lonnee and Candra. Jeff worked in many vocations and places, and even owned three bicycle shops to provide so that Coreena could be home to raise and homeschool the kids. He always did above average work at everything put before him, but his favorite was being a bicycle mechanic. He also raced in and won a few road and mountain bike races. Jeff truly enjoyed being on a bike and riding every trail he could find. After finishing five years of winters in Montana, the family moved to Brookings, Oregon because Jeff said, “You don’t have to shovel rain.” Six years later they relocated to Bend to be near Raechel and dry out a little. They stayed in Bend for the past ten years until Jeff’s health required a warmer climate.