Obituary: Jeffrey Gordon Long

February 17, 1963—June 4, 2020
Jeffrey Gordon Long went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 4, 2020 due to a sudden stroke. Jeff was born February 17, 1963 to James G. and Joyce Wilson Long in Ayer, Massachusetts. He attended schools in Pocatello and Boise, Idaho and then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After leaving the Navy he moved back to Idaho and met his sweetheart of 35 years, Coreena Nussbaum. They were married February 15, 1985 and were blessed with three children, Raechel, Lonnee and Candra. Jeff worked in many vocations and places, and even owned three bicycle shops to provide so that Coreena could be home to raise and homeschool the kids. He always did above average work at everything put before him, but his favorite was being a bicycle mechanic. He also raced in and won a few road and mountain bike races. Jeff truly enjoyed being on a bike and riding every trail he could find. After finishing five years of winters in Montana, the family moved to Brookings, Oregon because Jeff said, “You don’t have to shovel rain.” Six years later they relocated to Bend to be near Raechel and dry out a little. They stayed in Bend for the past ten years until Jeff’s health required a warmer climate.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Coreena; his children Raechel (Bradley) Charlton of Bend, Oregon; Lonnee (Stephanie) Long of Twin Falls, Idaho and Candra (John) Slape of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren, Stella Charlton, Porter Berkley and Lindy Long; his parents James and Janet Long, Nampa, Idaho; his favorite mother-in-law, Vivian (Ray) Crawford, Twin Falls, Idaho; brothers Jonathon (Leslie) Long, Shelley, Idaho, Jeremiah (Laura) Long, Nampa, Idaho, Matthew (Gretchen) Bartlett, Cedar City, Utah and John (Michelle) Bartlett, Vale, Arizona; sisters Lynsey Long, Bluffdale, Utah and Pyper (Dan) Lowery, Boise, Idaho; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Kaleen (Michael) Mikesell, Medford, Oregon, Sharon Elison, Salt Lake City, Utah, Marlon (Stacy) Nussbaum, Twin Falls, Idaho and Marvin (Gail) Nussbaum, Meridian, Idaho, and many very loved nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce, grandparents Virgil and June Wilson and Jack and Grace Long, uncles Robert Rounds and Bob Myers, niece AundryAnn Long, great-niece Gabriella Long, father-in-law John Nussbaum, and Cinnamon, the best dog he ever had. Jeff was born again and saved by the grace of God in 1984, and from that time on he looked forward to spending eternity with Jesus because of the precious blood that was shed for him on Calvary’s cross. He felt personally responsible for every person he knew or met to be sure they understood how it was available to them as well. He always had a special burden for the homeless and more recently, those suffering from environmental illnesses as he also experienced both in his final years. He leaves behind many new friends in both communities.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery south of Hansen, with Rosenau’s Mortuary handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests you remember the homeless and assist them in whatever way you are able.
