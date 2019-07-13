{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Jeffrey Blair Slater

June 13, 1943—April 23, 2019

Jeff Slater passed in peace on April 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Jeff had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, love for God, family and country (where he served in the US Navy). He had a passion for country music, kitchen gadgets, gardening, the outdoors, and strolling hand-in-hand with his wife, Sherry. He is greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Henry (Toke) and Vivian Eleanor (Biffy) Slater, and his brother Robert Slater. He is survived by his wife and dearest friend, Sherry Slater, and children: Travis Neiwert, Debbie (Von) Edwards, KC (Martin) Yang, Sheri (Jeremy) Gilger, Buckwheat (Allen) Sump, 15 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the American Legion in Twin Falls.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Jeffrey Blair Slater
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments