Obituary: Jeffrey Blair Slater

June 13, 1943—April 23, 2019
Jeff Slater passed in peace on April 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Jeff had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, love for God, family and country (where he served in the US Navy). He had a passion for country music, kitchen gadgets, gardening, the outdoors, and strolling hand-in-hand with his wife, Sherry. He is greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Henry (Toke) and Vivian Eleanor (Biffy) Slater, and his brother Robert Slater. He is survived by his wife and dearest friend, Sherry Slater, and children: Travis Neiwert, Debbie (Von) Edwards, KC (Martin) Yang, Sheri (Jeremy) Gilger, Buckwheat (Allen) Sump, 15 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the American Legion in Twin Falls.
