Jeffrey Allen Mikesell, 54, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from complications related to diabetes.
Jeff was born in American Falls, Idaho to Bonnie and Jim Mikesell and was the oldest of 5 siblings. Jeff’s greatest joy in life was his daughter, Hannah. They had an endearing relationship and later in life found a shared passion photographing the beautiful Idaho landscape.
Jeff had a love for technology, which began at the age of 12, with his first job spinning records at the radio station KART in Jerome, Idaho. He was a self-taught disc jockey and continued a 40 year career as a radio/television engineer working at several stations around the Idaho. In 2012 and 2013, Jeff received the Best Audience Promotion award from the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.
Jeff was preceded in death by a sister, Cody (Tom) Gilbert and step-mother Sherry (Jim) Mikesell. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie (Rogers) Clayton, father, Jim Mikesell and his adoptive father, Dennis (Marie) Mann, brother Todd (Karine) Mikesell, sister Debbie Jones, and brother Bryan (Allison) Mann. Jeff is also survived by his loving daughter, Hannah Mikesell of Idaho Falls.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at the Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind in Jeff’s name.
