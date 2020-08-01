Obituary: Jeffery Scott Fairchild

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1958 ~ July 27, 2020

Jeffery Scott Fairchild passed away July 27, 2020 in Buhl, Idaho. Jeff was born November 16, 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho to parents Rex Fairchild and Marge Riggs.

Jeff was the kind of guy that was always there to help. He would do anything for family or friends, putting everything he had to do on hold. He could make anything work from, hay bailers, swathers, shearing machines, trucks, cars, to pickups. All you need to do is just give him bailing wire and a pair of pliers. Jeff and his lifelong cousin, Wade’s friendship was blessed with many adventures to numerous to mention. Jeff enjoyed trapping, hunting, trucking, and other things we will leave to the imagination.

Jeff and his brothers, Dan and Brent, along with his nephew, Brently had many great times working and playing. Doing things like sheep shearing, trucking, and miscellaneous adventures together. Jeff and Brently especially had good memories working in the part yard, poking fun at each other all the time. Jeff was married twice; his first wife was Loui and his second wife was Maggie. Both marriages sadly ended in divorce.

Jeff was a good man and we will miss him forever. Goodbye old friend!