Obituary: Jeffery Scott Fairchild

November 16, 1958 ~ July 27, 2020
Jeffery Scott Fairchild passed away July 27, 2020 in Buhl, Idaho. Jeff was born November 16, 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho to parents Rex Fairchild and Marge Riggs.
Jeff was the kind of guy that was always there to help. He would do anything for family or friends, putting everything he had to do on hold. He could make anything work from, hay bailers, swathers, shearing machines, trucks, cars, to pickups. All you need to do is just give him bailing wire and a pair of pliers. Jeff and his lifelong cousin, Wade’s friendship was blessed with many adventures to numerous to mention. Jeff enjoyed trapping, hunting, trucking, and other things we will leave to the imagination.
Jeff and his brothers, Dan and Brent, along with his nephew, Brently had many great times working and playing. Doing things like sheep shearing, trucking, and miscellaneous adventures together. Jeff and Brently especially had good memories working in the part yard, poking fun at each other all the time. Jeff was married twice; his first wife was Loui and his second wife was Maggie. Both marriages sadly ended in divorce.
Jeff was a good man and we will miss him forever. Goodbye old friend!
Jeff was preceded in death by his dad, Rex FairchildJeff leaves behind his mother, Marge Riggs; stepchildren, Alysia Hernandez, Angel Hernandez, Jessie Flinn, Danielle Flinn, and Nathan Flinn; brothers, Dan Fairchild, Brent Fairchild and Mike Fairchild; nephew, Brently Fairchild, Michael Fairchild, and Alan Fairchild; nieces, Mindy Fairchild, Tara Stewart, Saige Fairchild, and Jayden Fairchild; and other family and friends that are too many to name.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeff’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
