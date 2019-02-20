Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Jeffery Lewis Davis
April 2, 1957 – February 18, 2019

Jeffery Lewis “Jeff” Davis of Jerome, ID age 61, passed away on February 18, 2019. Jeff was born on April 2, 1957 in Jerome, ID. He was son of Sharon and Lewis Davis. Jeff attended and graduated Jerome High School and then attended a trade school. Jeff worked for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

Jeff was a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Jeff found great joy in the outdoors. He loved hunting, trapping, fishing, camping, or just trolling around. As long as he was outside, he was a happy camper, and if he had his friends with him he was even happier.

Jeff had many masonry skills, he could weld about anything together and tackle about any home repair project.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Shauna Lee-Reed and Lacey Ann Davis; son, Zachary Lewis Davis; and grandkids, Allie and Weston Lewis Davis. He is predeceased by his mother, Sharon Davis and his father, Lewis Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome. The family will greet guests beginning at 10:00 am. Grave dedication will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeff’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

