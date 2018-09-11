Subscribe for 33¢ / day

January 30, 1963 – September 7, 2018

Jeff was born in Rupert, Idaho to Phil and Maxine Perotto. He graduated from Minico High in 1981. He had a great love of music and could play almost any musical instrument he would pick up, he was also very skilled in fixing those instruments. He played in several bands throughout his life and was known to many people as one of the best bass players in Southern Idaho.

Jeff was married to Sherry Wageman for 35 years and they raised three children, Josh, Jessica and James and were later blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren.

Jeff worked a variety of jobs, most in the music field as a technician. He enjoyed building instruments and repairing them. He enjoyed playing in bands and writing his own music. He loved taking his motorcycle out for rides in the warm weather.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

He is survived by Sherry Perotto, children Jessica (Grant) Corey, James (Shae) Perotto and Josh (Sarah) Wageman; grandchildren Taylor, Cheyenne and Kylie Corey, Wyatt, Paetyn, Gabriel and Zariaha Perotto, Jordis, Alayna and Ryker Wageman, father Philip (Carolyn) Perotto, sister Andrea Perotto, nephew Sage Christensen.

He is preceded in death by his mother Maxine Perotto, grandparents Farris and Mina May, Philip and Dora Perotto, niece Nichole Saylor.

A life celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at The Church, 1708 Heyburn Ave E, Twin Falls. There will be a potluck style dinner after the service so feel free to bring a side dish of any sort.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Jeff P. Perotto
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments