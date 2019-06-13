January 19, 1984—June 9, 2019
Jedidiah “Jed” Nielsen left this life the weekend of June 9, 2019 at the age of 35 years old, in Twin Falls, ID.
Jed was born January 19, 1984 at Camp Pendleton, CA to Robert Craig Nielsen and Celia Anne Blasdel Schnidt. Jed brought so much light and joy into our lives that day and throughout his life. Jed loved his sister Crystal and his brothers Erik and Michael. Jed never married, but had relationships which he treasured. From two of those relationships he became a father to his three children Landyn, Sedona and Blake. They were the most valuable and treasured part of his life. He loved them with his whole heart and soul.
This journey through life can be challenging. Jed faced many of those challenges struggling to hang on and trying to stay positive. His friend Daniel Whitney was there to pull him through many of those struggles and I know Jed would be saying “thank you man”. We know there are many more who were there to support Jed through these struggles and we thank you.
Jed is survived by his three children, Landyn Rex Nielsen and Sedona Ray Nielsen of Twin Falls, and Blake Andrew Nielsen of Burley; his parents, Robert Craig (Lucille) Nielsen of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Celia Anne Blasdel (Drake) Schnidt of Filer, ID, his grandfathers, Robert Joseph Nielsen of Lava Hot Springs, ID, and Jessie Edwin Blasdel of Columbia Falls, MT; sisters, Crystal Nielsen and Jessica Schnidt Pruitt; brothers, Erik Nielsen, Michael (Angie) Nielsen, Daniel Schnidt, Jeremiah (Marla) Schnidt; aunts and uncles, Daniel (Lisa) Nielsen, Cindy (Ron) Klomp, Dorene Hay, Randy Blasdel, Kris Page, Susan (David) Huffaker, Mike (Tanya) Blasdel, Brett (Felicia) Blasdel, Mark (Rene) Blasdel; nieces and nephews, Ethan and Emily Lewis, Meiya Madalynn and Makenzie Olson, Christian Schnidt, Makenzie Harper, Anthony Candace Isaac and Caitlyn Park, Roman Pruitt, Jedediah JJ and Lillee Schnidt, and his many cousins.
Jed was preceded in death by his uncle, Kenny Nielsen; his maternal grandmother, Arta Mower Blasdel, and his paternal grandmother Myrna Herron Nielsen.
Jed you will remain in our hearts with many tears of remembrance shed. We Love You.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Filer Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Filer LDS Church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
