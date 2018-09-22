December 17, 1923 – September 20, 2018
Her music was forever silenced on
September 20, 2018.
Jearldine ‘Jeri’ Duncan will be remembered as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, Rebekah and Oddfellow sister, and a talented pianist who played every one of the 88 keys of the instrument she adored for almost 95 years.
She was born on December 17, 1923 in Rogerson, Idaho to Berry and Myrtle Duncan. She and her brother Kenneth were raised on their parents sheep and cattle ranch on Brown’s Bench outside Rogerson.
After graduating from high school in Hollister, she met and married Albert Lavon Weighall in 1945. To that union was born her only child, James Berry. When her parents bought a ranch in Lovelock, Nevada, they relocated there, where they lived for several years. Following her divorce in 1952, she moved to Dayton, Nevada where she went to work for the USPS, becoming a postmaster in 1972, a position she held until her retirement in 1992. She moved back to Idaho in 2005, where she managed her own home until Alzheimers robbed her of that ability.
She enjoyed her family, her job, traveling, and her long affiliation with the IOOF and Rebekah lodges both in Nevada and Idaho. Her proudest achievements were becoming President of the Nevada Rebekah Assembly in 2002 and the IARA Grand Musician in 2003.
Jeri is survived by her son, James (Beverly) Weighall; grandchildren, James Jr (Amy), Shane, and Aaron (Mollie) and great grandchildren, Tara (Austin) Cornwell, Tyler, Shane Jr.,and Kennedi Weighall, Kreagan Bower, Joe Bourn and his son Stetson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and a great grand daughter, Hallie Hunter Weighall.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Heritage Assisted Living and Compass Health and Hospice for everything they did to make the closing chapter of her life more comfortable.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, Idaho. Interment will follow the service at West End Cemetery.
