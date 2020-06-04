Obituary: Jeanne Marie Quigley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1931 ~ June 3, 2020

Jeanne was born August 15, 1931 in the Maternity Home in Buhl, Idaho to Gus and Ella (Zach) Kudlac. A $25 stack of loose bean straw paid for her arrival. She was the oldest of three sisters in a Czech family that enjoyed farm life with work horses, milk cows and chickens. It was a life punctuated with piano lessons, 4-H and Gene Autrey movies. She attended school in Castleford. Her first date, at age 16, was with her future husband, Ted Quigley; they went to a Christmas dance. The following winter, he scored further points when he rode a horse over to see her when everyone was snowed in for two weeks.

After high school, she attended Idaho State College. Jeanne and Ted married on September 9, 1951. Graduating with a degree in Education, she taught in Pocatello and Castleford. As Ted served in the Navy, they were able to live in places far from Castleford – and start their family. Eventually, they moved back to Castleford in 1962 to farm and milk cows. Jeanne taught kindergarten and was a leader for the Eager Beavers 4-H club for many years.