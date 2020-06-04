Obituary: Jeanne Marie Quigley

August 15, 1931 ~ June 3, 2020
Jeanne was born August 15, 1931 in the Maternity Home in Buhl, Idaho to Gus and Ella (Zach) Kudlac. A $25 stack of loose bean straw paid for her arrival. She was the oldest of three sisters in a Czech family that enjoyed farm life with work horses, milk cows and chickens. It was a life punctuated with piano lessons, 4-H and Gene Autrey movies. She attended school in Castleford. Her first date, at age 16, was with her future husband, Ted Quigley; they went to a Christmas dance. The following winter, he scored further points when he rode a horse over to see her when everyone was snowed in for two weeks.
After high school, she attended Idaho State College. Jeanne and Ted married on September 9, 1951. Graduating with a degree in Education, she taught in Pocatello and Castleford. As Ted served in the Navy, they were able to live in places far from Castleford – and start their family. Eventually, they moved back to Castleford in 1962 to farm and milk cows. Jeanne taught kindergarten and was a leader for the Eager Beavers 4-H club for many years.
She could keep the house, sew, cook and can, pick rocks, rake the hay, raise the kids and milk the cows. But she could not set a siphon tube. . . .and she made sure that status quo was maintained. She believed in keeping busy and made sure her children (and her grandchildren) were also kept busy. The word “bored” was not to be uttered in her home!
She was a long-time year member of the Castleford United Methodist Church, of the Petal Pals garden club and Grandmother’s Club. While her greatest fulfillment came from her family and the nurturing/mothering aspects of her life, her second greatest joy came from gardening. Vegetables, fruits, and flowers (especially roses) were all her favorites. Her labors filled the pantry and freezer and helped the Petal Pals’ fair exhibits shine.
Jeanne is survived by daughter, Patti (John) Hurley; son, Tim; sisters, Helen (Jeff) Ford, and Carolyn (Dean) Kohntopp; her only cousin, Lee Lindeen (Aurelius); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (with another one on the way); and numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the country. She was preceded in death by husband, Ted; sons, Tom (Lori) and Ned (Jodi Atkinson.)
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeanne’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.