Obituary: Jeanne Ivie Knight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 5, 1924—May 24, 2020

Jeanne Ivie Knight was born to Frank and Irma Knight at her Ivie grandparent’s house on East Fork Big Wood River on November 5, 1924. Jeanne grew up with her older sister Mary on the family ranch on East Fork. Knight and Ivie aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents lived on ranches down canyon.

Jeanne attended the one-room grade school in Triumph. Jeanne lived with her aunt and uncle Bertha and Cleon Davis while attending Hailey High School. After high school Jeanne attended beautician school in Salt Lake City, Utah. The extended families and their friends frequently got together for picnics, holidays, birthdays, or any other excuse for sharing meals and visiting. An uncle invited a young merchant seaman who had recently moved to Idaho to one of the family picnics. Jeanne and Jimmy Lloyd Dorr were married on February 18, 1952. They were together until his death in November 2010. They lived in Ketchum, Idaho a short while before moving to Hailey where they raised their family: Jay (Patti), Julie (Joe) Ratto, and Jim.