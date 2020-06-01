Obituary: Jeanne Ivie Knight

November 5, 1924—May 24, 2020
Jeanne Ivie Knight was born to Frank and Irma Knight at her Ivie grandparent’s house on East Fork Big Wood River on November 5, 1924. Jeanne grew up with her older sister Mary on the family ranch on East Fork. Knight and Ivie aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents lived on ranches down canyon.
Jeanne attended the one-room grade school in Triumph. Jeanne lived with her aunt and uncle Bertha and Cleon Davis while attending Hailey High School. After high school Jeanne attended beautician school in Salt Lake City, Utah. The extended families and their friends frequently got together for picnics, holidays, birthdays, or any other excuse for sharing meals and visiting. An uncle invited a young merchant seaman who had recently moved to Idaho to one of the family picnics. Jeanne and Jimmy Lloyd Dorr were married on February 18, 1952. They were together until his death in November 2010. They lived in Ketchum, Idaho a short while before moving to Hailey where they raised their family: Jay (Patti), Julie (Joe) Ratto, and Jim.
Jeanne loved to cook, sew, and garden. She baked, insisted on making at least a dozen kinds of candy for Christmas, and preserved vegetables and fruits from the garden. Jeanne worked in her flower garden and attended her chickens until a couple years ago. The house was full of potted flowers of many kinds. There was always at least one manx cat, 7 generations of Dirk dog (elkhounds), and until more recently other household pets and farm animals. Jeanne sewed for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Jeanne enjoyed weekend drives, picnics with family and friends, and other family gatherings. Jeanne and Jim were dedicated square dancers for many years.
Jeanne lived at home until her physical health deteriorated. Jeanne adapted to living at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, Idaho the last 2 1/2 years where she had 24-hour care. Jeanne remained 100% mentally: reading stacks of books and the newspaper; doing word games; watching birds and squirrels out her window; and frequent visits with Julie, Jim, Jay, grandkids, and great grandkids; and occasional other visitors. Jeanne was preceded in death by Jim, sister Mary, parents and grandparents, and many cousins.
She is survived by her children: Jay, Julie, and Jim; grandchildren: Joann Ratto, Joe (Achan) Ratto, Jeanne (Josh) Bostwich, Julie (Todd) Nelson, Jessica (Mike ) Lee, Jamie (Derick) Holyoak, Jimmy (Amy) Ratto, Jay (Stephanie) Ratto, Jill ( Jason) Koval, and Jody Ratto; 21 great grandchildren; and several cousins.
Jeanne left us with a little help from Covid-19 at 95 1/2 on May 24, 2020. Jeanne requested no service so we will have a picnic instead at the family ranch out East Fork later this summer. Date will be announced later.
