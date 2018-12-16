Nov. 21, 1946-Dec. 12, 2018
Jeanine Meyers Crook, age 72, passed away peacefully Wednesday, 12 Dec 2018 in Twin Falls, ID. She was born 21 Nov 1946 in Idaho Falls, the daughter of Jack and Millie (Anderson) Meyers.
She was an amazing lady who enjoyed scenic drives to anywhere, looking out over the water and spending time with her family. She had the biggest heart for people and would do anything for anyone without hesitation. She had that same love for animals, especially cats, and she would take in any animal that was in need. She was extremely gifted in sewing, crafts, cooking, poetry and singing but most of all she was known for her unconditional love and empathetic nature.
She married her love, Daniel Howard Crook, on 16 Dec 1968, and was about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They had three children together and ended up in Washington where she loved the rain, the green trees year-round and the water she could visit anytime she pleased. After retiring, they moved to Twin Falls, ID to a peaceful community surrounded by amazing friends.
Jeanine is survived by her wonderful husband, Dan; her loving children, Jeremy Crook, Springfield, OR, Jason Crook, Fallon, NV and Milissa Crook Hall, Orting, WA; her sweet sisters, Judy and Sandra; nine amazing grandchildren, plus one waiting for her in heaven, one great-granchild and many other relatives and close friends.
This world will not be the same without her sweet spirit, her smile, her selflessness and her compassion. She made the world a better place. Forever an angel.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
