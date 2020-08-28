 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Obituary: Jeanie Crane
0 entries

Obituary: Jeanie Crane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Jeanie Crane

February 28, 1956—August 27, 2020

Jeanie passed away at home in Kennewick Wa. Jeanie was a long time Burley resident and was employed at the Department of Employment. A private family internment will be held in Washington at a later date..

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News