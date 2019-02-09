June 22, 1946—February 7, 2019
SUBLETT – Jeanette Rigby, a 72-year-old resident of Sublett, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center in Burley.
She was born June 22, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Harry Theodore and Tabitha Ellen Mcann Willmore. She graduated from Raft River High School and subsequently married her eternal sweetheart, Fredrick James “Jim” Rigby on December 29, 1964, in the Logan Utah Temple. They lived their entire married life in Sublett, farming. Jeanette enjoyed sewing, art work, fishing, camping, swimming, and traveling.
Jeanette was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Mary Kay D’Appuzo and Duane Rigby, both of Layton, Utah, Tony (Ria) Rigby of Sublett, and Becky (Michael) Strong of Sandy, Utah; eight grandchildren, Tosha, Riley and Sam Rigby, Karlie and Garrett D’Appuzo, and Tariq, Malik, and Janessa Strong; and her siblings, Floyd (Dawn) Willmore, Vivian Smith, and Elnora (Gary) Covert.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Ray Willmore and Jack Willmore.
The funeral will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Raft River Ward, 2551 E. 300 S., of Declo, with Bishop Bryce Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Sublett Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral.
